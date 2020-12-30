Covid-19: Bangladesh records 22 more deaths, 1,235 new cases

Bangladesh reported 22 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8:00am, taking the death toll to 7,531, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the meantime, 1,235 people tested positive for Covid-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 512,496.

The latest day’s infection rate was 8.11 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.94 percent. The death rate stands at 1.47 percent.

1,507 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 456,070 with an 88.99 percent recovery rate.

The country’s first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.