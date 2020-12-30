Kamala Harris receives first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on camera

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday in Washington DC of USA and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus.

“That was easy,” Harris said after receiving the shot in her left arm. “Thank you. I barely felt it.”

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe,” Harris said.

“It’s literally about saving lives,” Harris said. “I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated.”

Harris said her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday as well.

“I want to remind people that right in your community is where you can take the vaccine, where you will receive the vaccine, by folks you may know, folks who are otherwise working in the same hospital where your children were born. Folks who are working in the same hospital where an elderly relative received the kind of care that they needed,” Harris said, CNN reported.