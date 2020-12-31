205 passengers arrive at Sylhet from UK, asked to stay in home quarantine

Two hundred and five passengers arrived at Sylhet from the United Kingdom on Thursday.

With them, a total of 1,369 passengers arrived at Sylhet from the UK in the month of December alone.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight with 205 passengers on board arrived at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet from Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday (Dec 31) morning. Doctors of the health department at the airport asked them to stay in home quarantine.

It is learnt that the Biman’s flight with 237 passengers on board from the UK landed at Osmani Airport in Sylhet at 10:30am. Afterward, 205 passengers came out of the flight. Later, the aircraft left with the rest 32 passengers for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 11:30am.

According to the government decision, all the passengers who will arrive from the UK must stay at a 14-day mandatory home quarantine from Friday (January 1). All the expenses during the mandatory quarantine period must be borne by the passengers arriving from the UK.

Sylhet Osmani International Airport’s manager Hafiz Ahmad said all the passengers arrive at Sylhet from London carried Covid-19 negative certificates. After analysing those and conducting some physical tests, the passengers were asked to stay at home quarantine.