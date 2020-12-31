Ananya Panday shares memories from her lockdown experience

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared some good memories from her lockdown experience. Unlike most people, she did not engage in multiple household chores. On a lighter note, she says she has been banned from all such activity by her family.

During the lockdown, many celebrities took to social media to post their photos and videos sweeping, mopping or doing the dishes, but Ananya’s posts had nothing to do with such activities. “I think I am banned from doing housework. I don’t think anyone in my family would appreciate it if I did any housework because I am not very good at it,” the actress told IANS.

“I tried a little bit of everything like I helped my sister in cooking. She didn’t allow me to do it, but I cleaned my closet. I kept my room really neat and clean. I guess that counts. I decorated my Christmas tree with my sister,” she quipped.

Spending time with family, of course, makes it to her good memories list. “I got to spend a lot of time with my family. I got to watch a lot of movies and do a lot of stuff,” she said. The time off made her binge-watch shows on OTT. “I finished watching ‘Mirzapur’, both the seasons, in three days. I was obsessed with it. I think it’s such a cool show. It’s so well shot and all the performances are amazing,” said the actress.

Many films were digitally released in the last few months owing to the pandemic. “You get to see so many amazing performances and different kinds of stories on OTT, so I feel that it has its own space,” she said.

The young actress feels there is room for both — OTT and films — to co-exist. “Both make me equally excited,” she said.