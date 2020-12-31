Decision on Biswa Ijtema after January

Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, will not be held on the scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will observe the Covid-19 situation till January and then decision will be taken regarding Biswa Ijtema considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation,” Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan said.

The first phase of three-day Ijtema was scheduled to be held on January 8, 9 and 10 and second phase on January 15, 16 and 17 on the banks of Turag river in Tongi.

However, the two groups of preachers have proposed the government to hold the Ijtema in late February or early March if the coronavirus situation improves.