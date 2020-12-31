Educational institution reopening hinges on Coronavirus situation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday again made it clear that without improvement of the COVID-19 situation the government will not allow to reopen the educational institutions for the sake students’ and teachers’ safety.

“Thinking about the children we have given time till January 15, if the situation improves within this time then those will be opened, otherwise not,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a programme to inaugurate distribution of around 35 crore textbooks among the 4.5 crore students. The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) while the Prime Minister joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that the academic activities will continue through digital means.

Sheikh Hasina said that she knows it very well that the children and the students are the worst sufferers due to the COVID-19 as their educational institutions are shut for a long time.

“No one knows when the world will get free from the hands of this Coronavirus, when we have taken decision to reopen the educational institutions the second wave of COVID-19 hit at that time,” she said.

She said that although it is regrettable that the schools, colleges and universities are closed, but it has done to keep the students safe from the coronavirus infection.

“We are handing over the textbooks to ensure the continuation of their academic activities,” she said.

In this connection she asked authorities concerned to distribute the books in phases maintaining health guidelines.

The Prime Minister said that today’s children are future of the country and they will become the worthy citizens of the country through getting proper education in respective fields.

“We will illuminate each and every house of the country with the light of education,” she vowed.

Hasina said that the children will spread the name of the country in the world arena through attaining appropriate knowledge and education.

“Education is the most important thing, without it ,one nation can be developed, we want to see Bangladesh as developed, prosperous, free from poverty, I know that without educated nation it will not be possible ever to free the nation from poverty,” she said.

She said that for that reason the government has given special attention to education and since 2010 the government is providing free textbooks among the students.

“We will build Bangladesh as developed, prosperous, and free from hunger and poverty, and we are working to the end,” she said.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Minister of State for Ministry of Primary and Mass Education M Zakir Hossen also spoke at the programme.

On January 1, 2021, book distribution will begin at educational institutions across the country.

Following that, new books will be distributed among students of classes 6 to 9 over the next 12 days in phases.

Although there is no book festival on January 1 due to the closure of educational institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the students are getting 34,36, 62, 412 free textbooks at the beginning of the year.