Farida makes history, becomes first female president of Jatiya Press Club

Farida Yasmin has been elected the first female president of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in its 66-year history.

Farida, a candidate of the pro-liberation forum, got 581 votes in the Jatiya Press Club election while his rival candidate Kamal Uddin Sabuj of pro-BNP forum bagged 395 votes.

The election was held peacefully on the Jatiya Press Club premises on Thursday.

Elias Khan, a candidate of pro-BNP forum, has become general secretary, defeating Omar Faruk in the elections. Khan got 566 votes while Faruk bagged 399 votes.

Hasan Hafiz of pro-BNP forum has been elected as senior vice-president and Rezwan Haque Raza as vice-president in the elections. Hasan bagged 413 votes while Rezwan got 615 votes.

Moinul Alam and Ashraf Ali have become joint secretaries, bagging 577 and 395 votes respectively in the elections.

Shahed Chowdhury has been elected treasurer, defeating Salauddin Ahmed Bablu. Chowdhury got 706 votes while Bablu bagged 267 votes.

Other office bearers are Ayub Bhuiyan, Rezanur Rahman, Kazi Rownak Hossain, Zahiduzzaman Faruk, Shanewaz Begum Poly, Syed Abdal Ahmed, Shahnaz Siddique Soma, Bhanuranjan Chakrabarti, Rahman Mustafiz and Baktiar Rana.