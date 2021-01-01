AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday expressed hope that country’s politics will turn toward positivity in the New Year to bring prosperity of the country.

Quader expressed this hope while greeting countrymen in the New Year at a press conference at his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.

He said, “The new bud of possibility would be open in the arena of people, society and state under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh will march forward toward a new horizon of possibility overcoming the obstacles created in various sector created by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Quader also expressed hope that the whole world which comes to a standstill amid the pandemic would bring back in a new life being freed from coronavirus.