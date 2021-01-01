Bangabandhu’s mural damaged in Thakurgaon, one arrested

Police have arrested a man for vandalising a mural of Bangabandhu at Pirganj upazila in Thakurgaon district on Friday afternoon.

He was identified as Noor Alam, 43, son of Ohidul Islam of Raghunatpur of the upazila.

According to witnesses, the man started hitting the mural of Bangabandhu with a brick at the east intersection of the upazila town around 4:00pm on Friday. At one stage, a portion of the mural got damaged.

Arrested Noor Alam was appeared to be mentally disturbed.