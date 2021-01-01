CID submits charge-sheet in N’ganj mosque blast case

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police has submitted a charge-sheet against 29 people, including president of Baitus Salah Jame Mosque at Narayanganj Abdul Gafur.

Three months into the grisly blast taking life of around 34 devotees, CID came up with the charge-sheet on Thursday.

Other chargesheeted accused are– Shamsuddin Sarder, Shamsu Sarder, Shawkat Ali, , Asim Uddin, Jahangir Alam, Shafiqul Islam Uzzal, Nayeem Sarder, Tanvir Ahmed, Al Amin, Alamgir Sikder, Mawlana Al Amin, Siraz Howlader, Newaz Mia, Nazir Hossain, Abul Kashem, Abdul Malek, Monirul, Shawpan Mia, Aslam Ali, Ali Azam Milky, Mohammad Kaium, Mamun Mia, Delwar Hossain, Bashir Ahmed Hridoy, Mohammad Riayl, Arifur Rahman, Mobarrak Hossain, and Raihanul Islam.

The CID will place a supplementary charge-sheet against eight government employees and officers after getting permission of the authorities concerned for their negligence allowing an illegal and risky gas line underneath the mosque and construction of the prayer place with bad workmanship causing the blast. They are Sirazul Islam, Mahmudur Rahmann Rabbi, Manuik Mia, SM Hasan Shariar, Monibur Rahman Chowdhury, Ayub Ali, Ismail Prodhan and Hanif Mia.

On September 4, an explosion took place in Pashchim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Mosque after Esha prayers critically injuring 37 devotees. Later, 34 injured including children succumbed to injuries at the hospital.