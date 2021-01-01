Man killed in Sylhet truck-microbus collision

The deceased was identified as Golam Mostofa, 38, son of late Aziz Bepari of Chankharpool area in Dhaka.

The accident occurred around 8am when a microbus carrying tourists from Dhaka collided head-on with a Sylhet-bound sand-laden truck, leaving 10 people injured.

Mostofa was pronounced dead after the injured had been taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Abdul Qayyum, officer-in-charge of Shah Paran Police Station, said 10 tourists came to Jaflong on Thursday night.

Their microbus reached Parganabazar in Sylhet in the morning when it crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.