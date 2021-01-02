BNP leader Moudud Ahmed hospitalised

BNP Standing Committee Member Barrister Moudud Ahmed admitted to a hospital on Wednesday in the city after he fell sick.

BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the information to media.

Moudud, former law minister of BNP regime, has been receiving treatment at the CCU of the Evercare Hospital since December 29 under the supervision of Professor Shahabuddin Ahmed Talukder, he said.

He is now feeling well and requested the countrymen to pray for his quick recovery, Shairul added.

The veteran politician has been tested for coronavirus twice after hospitalisation but the results came back negative.