Driver held over rape attempt in moving bus in Sunamganj

The prime accused in a case filed for attempting to rape a college girl in a moving bus at Sujanagar in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj has been arrested.

Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Shahid Mia, driver of the bus, from Old Bus Stand area of Sunamganj on Saturday morning.

Md Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Sunamganj Police, confirmed the arrest.

Earlier on December 26, members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Abdur Rashid, 27, helper of the bus, from Boraigaon area under Gobindaganj of Sunamganj.

A college student was injured after jumping off a moving bus to escape an attempted rape Sunamganj on December 26.

The victim, a student of Dirai Degree College and resident of Majlishpur, boarded on a Dirai-bound bus from Sylhet on that night.

When the bus reached Sujanagar village around 9pm, the victim found that she was the only passenger.

At one stage, when the driver and helper of the bus tried to rape her she jumped off the bus and got injured.

Later, she was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The victim’s father filed a case against the driver and helper of the bus at the night at Dirai Police Station.