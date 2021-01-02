Oman lauds Bangladesh decision to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char

Oman has appreciated the Bangladesh government’s decision of relocating some of the Rohingyas from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char terming the new place “conducive and safe” for living.

The Head of Mission of Embassy of Sultanate of Oman Ta’eebsalim ‘Abdullah Al ‘ Alawi made the observation during his farewell call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his official residence recently.

He referred to several visits to Cox’s Bazar to supervise the construction work of 16000 make-shift homes there.

The diplomat made an observation that the living standard of Bhasan Char will be apparently better than many parts of rural areas of Bangladesh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Ta’eebsalim ‘Abdullah Al ‘ Alawi appreciated the unprecedented role of the government of Bangladesh in hosting the persecuted 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar while having so many constraints such as loss of biodiversity and deterioration of law-order situation etc.

The CDA further expressed appreciation on the progress of the process for draft agreement on mutual visa exemption for Diplomatic & Official passports which is ready to be signed and informed him that recently the Omani side has entrusted the under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sign the agreement at a mutually convenient time.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the Head of Mission on his successful completion of tour of duty in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen expressed the sincerest gratitude to the government of Oman for ensuring necessary care to approximately 700,000 Bangladeshi workers, the third largest of our diaspora in the Middle East during the critical time and appreciated the measures of the government of Oman in ensuring the job security of expatriate work-force during the pandemic.

The Foreign Minister deeply appreciated Oman’s support at the International Fora on Rohingya issue, particularly its role at the recently 3rd Committee Resolution at the UN on the Rohingya issue and also in the Gambia- led case in International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The CDA expressed his deep appreciation for the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure in Bangladesh and referred to the transformation of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last ten years as he could compare the present Bangladesh and what he saw as Head of Asia Department years back.