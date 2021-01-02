‘Policemen need to be as good as the ones of developed countries’

Bangladeshi police officers will have to be as efficient as the law enforcers of the developed countries through the pursuit of knowledge and individual effort.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed said this on Saturday while distributing certificates among the trainee assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) of BCS 37th batch in Rajshahi’s Sarda.

“We want to bring about a change in the police and need officers who can work professionally for the country. Being people’s police, they will be able to work for the country, for the people and society,” the IGP said.