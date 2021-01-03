Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines

The Bangladesh government will deposit over Tk 600 crore to the account of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday for procuring Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter on Saturday.

The SII, local manufacturer of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, will be paid the money in advance and the rest of the amount after start of supplying the vaccines, the DGHS sources said.

Earlier, the DGHS, on behalf of Bangladesh, signed a contract with the SII and Beximco Pharmaceuticals of Bangladesh for buying the vaccines.