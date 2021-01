Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flights to Saudi Arabia from January 6.

The national flag carrier made the decision following Saudi Arabia’s decision to lift suspension on all international flights to and from the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia suspended air connectivity from December 20 due to a new strain of Covid-19 found in the UK.

Biman has requested its passengers of the cancelled flights to contact nearby Biman sales office as per the schedule given on the Biman website.