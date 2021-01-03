Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held

The first meeting of Cabinet Committee was held on Sunday to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence in a colorful and befitting manner.

The meeting was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs in the capital this afternoon with Liberation War Affairs Minister and committee chairman AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair, a ministry press release said.

At a press briefing after the meeting, Mozammel Haque revealed the detailed plan of the golden jubilee celebration of the country’s independence.

He said various programmes would be taken throughout the year with a view to spreading the spirit of the Liberation War among the new generation and the grassroots.

The minister said a theme song, logo and separate website would be launched on the occasion of the golden jubilee.

He said a sub-committee has been formed by making Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud as convener for preparing the theme song, while Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni for the logo and State Minister for ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Palak for the website.

The details of the programme will be announced after the final approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mozammel said.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, State Minister for ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Palak and Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helaluddin Ahmed were present at the meeting.

Besides, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Chief Coordinator of the National Implementation Committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Public Administration Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun, among others, jointed the meeting through videoconferencing.