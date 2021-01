Bangladesh recorded 27 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am, taking the toll at 7,626, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the meantime, 835 people tested positive for Covid-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 516,019.

The country’s first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.