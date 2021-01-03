Novelist Rabeya Khatun no more

Eminent Novelist Rabeya Khatun passed away Sunday afternoon. She was 86.

Rabeya Khatun, mother of noted media personality Faridur Reza Sagar, was suffering from various old age complications.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have condoled the death of the noted writer. They prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Rabeya was accorded numerous prizes and honours, including Swadhinata Puraskar, Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Literary Award for her writing.

She contributed a lot to development of Bangla literature through her writings.

Born in Bikrampur in 1935,Rabia wrote novels, short stories and novels for teenagers. Popular novels written by her include ‘Megher Pore Megh, Madhumati and Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti.

Alongside her writing career, she was also involved in teaching and journalism.