Onion price drops in Hili markets

The prices of onion in locals markets in Hili land port area of Dinajpur district fall down as import of Indian onion started.

The price has fallen down by Tk 5-15 per kg.

A week ago, the price of onion was Tk 45-45 and now it is being sold at Tk 30-35 per kg on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the imported variety of the essential commodity is being sold at Tk 27-30 per kg.

The Indian government recently lifted the export ban of onion, after it had imposed ban on onion export to Bangladesh on September 14 last without any prior notice citing domestic production shortage.

Mostafizur Rahman, one onion trader of Hili, said there is no fixed rate of importing onion by Indian government.

They are now importing onion from Indore of Madhya Pradesh at 250-280 dollar per metric ton.