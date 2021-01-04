42 UK returnees in Sylhet put in institutional quarantine

A flight carrying 48 passengers from London landed today in Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport and 42 of them were put under institutional quarantine to curb the new strain of coronavirus.

The Biman flight (BG-202) reached Sylhet airport at 12:25pm and departed for Dhaka with the rest of the passengers, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

After a primary health check-up, 42 passengers were taken in buses from the airport amid tight security, said sources at the airport.

They were taken to Hotel Holy Gate in Sylhet city via several BRTC buses under strict arrangement, Shamma Labiba Arnob, assistant commissioner (Covid-19 and media cell) of Sylhet district administration, said.

“If a passenger doesn’t like the accommodation, we have arranged accommodation at another hotel — Hotel Star Pacific — for them. All the passengers are bound to stay at institutional quarantine at their own cost,” the official said.

They are not allowed to meet any of their relatives at the hotels, she added.

Security at these two hotels has been beefed up so that the passengers cannot go out or others cannot visit them, she said.