Bangladesh to get vaccine from India in right time: Health Minister

Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide coronavirus vaccine in right time, said said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

“We are keeping in touch with the institution. An agreement with the SII will not be in vain as Bangladesh has a good relation with India for a long time,” he said.

The Health Minister confirmed the matter to newsmen at secretariat on Monday.

The first shipment of the AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine manufactured by the SII is likely to arrive in Bangladesh in the current month of January. Under the first shipment, 50 lakh doses of vaccine will arrive in the country.

Bangladesh on Sunday deposited Tk 600 crore to the account of Serum Institute of India (SII).