Biman cancels two Sylhet-London flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has cancelled its London-bound flights from Sylhet for January 23 and 30 following the emergency of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

Confirming the matter on Sunday, the national airliner in its website said the decision was taken as the UK has seen a surge in new infections.

However, it was not mentioned anything about when the flights will resume on the route.

Many countries have suspended flight operations with the UK following the emergence of the more transmissible coronavirus variant there.