BRTA secretary Aliour Rahman dies of Covid-19

Khandaker Aliour Rahman, secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Monday morning.

Aliour, hailing from Nagarpur of Tangail, breathed his last at the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder confirmed the news.

Aliour Rahman, who belonged to the 17th cadre batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), received treatment at the Central Police Hospital for 22 days immediately after his test results returned positive.

A week after returning home, he fell ill again and was admitted to the hospital, he said.