Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 24 more deaths, 910 new cases

Bangladesh reported 24 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Monday 8:00am, taking the toll at 7,650.

The information revealed through a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, 910 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 5,16,929.

The latest day’s infection rate was 7.52% of the total tests. The overall infection rate in the country to date was 15.80%. The death rate currently stands at 1.48%.