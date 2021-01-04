PM asks BCL men to prepare with education, peace, progressiveness

Noting that no nation can move forward without education, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) to get involved in nation building preparing themselves with the organisation’s main principles.

“BCL’s main principles are education, peace and progressiveness. Each BCL leader and activist has to move ahead bearing the ideology . . . We will move towards progressiveness following the path of peace and pull the country ahead and it should be our goal,” she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion at Krishibid Institution auditorium marking the 73rd founding anniversary of BCL as the chief guest from her official residence Ganabhaban, BSS reports.

Mentioning that she has taught her children that education and knowledge are such a wealth which always helps everyone move ahead smoothly, Sheikh Hasina urged BCL leaders and activists to prepare themselves with this lesson.

“…..You (BCL leaders and activists) can attain huge wealth but never contribute to people and the nation if you prepare yourself without ideology. Nobody can be a high-up without containing the ideology,” she noted.

The premier went on saying the Covid-19 has shown the reality that wealth and properties have become failed when it was most required. “So, you (BCL) should put concentration on education.”

On the occasion of the BCL’s founding anniversary, the Prime Minister cut a cake at Ganabhaban while present and former leaders of BCL also cut cake at Krishibid Institution auditorium. A short video on the evolution, journey and activities of BCL was screened at the discussion meeting.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and AL Central Executive Committee Member Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin also spoke on the occasion.

BCL President Al-Nahian Khan Joy chaired the discussion while General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya conducted it.