UK begins Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient

The first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab are to be given as the UK accelerates its vaccine programme to tackle a surge in cases.

More than half a million doses of the vaccine are ready for use on Monday.

The health secretary Matt Hancock described it as a “pivotal moment” in the UK’s fight against the virus, as vaccines will help curb infections and, ultimately, allow restrictions to be lifted.

But the PM has warned tougher virus rules may be needed in the short-term.

Boris Johnson said regional restrictions in England are “probably about to get tougher” as the UK struggles to control a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.

On Sunday more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases were recorded in the UK for the sixth day running, prompting Labour to call for a third national lockdown in England.

Northern Ireland and Wales currently have their own lockdowns in place, while Scottish cabinet ministers will meet on Monday to consider further measures.

Six hospital trusts – in Oxford, London, Sussex, Lancashire and Warwickshire – will begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab on Monday, with 530,000 doses ready for use.

Most other available doses will be sent to hundreds of GP-led services and care homes across the UK later in the week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), BBC reported.