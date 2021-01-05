Erfan Salim gets bail in mobile court case

Suspended councilor Erfan Salim, also son of Awami League leader Haji Selim, secured bail from mobile court in two cases filed for possessing illegal alcohol and walkie-talkies.

Additional District Magistrate granted the bail following an appeal filed by Erfan Salim’s lawyer Sree Prannath.

The lawyer said he has filed the bail petition earlier.

Earlier on Monday (January 4), police submitted final report of arms and drug cases with a recommendation of Erfan’s acquittal.

A mobile court of RAB on October 26 sentenced Erfan Selim and his bodyguard Zahidur Rahman to one year in jail in the cases.

Erfan was sentenced to six months’ jail in connection with recovery of illegal alcohol and another six months for possessing illegal walkie-talkies. His bodyguard Zahidur Rahman was also sentenced to same terms for the same charges.

On the night of October 25, the accused allegedly beaten and threatened Bangladesh Navy’s Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan.

The following morning, the victim filed an attempt to murder case with Dhanmondi Police Station mentioning the names of Haji Salim MP’s son Erfan, AB Siddique Dipu, Md Jahid and Mizanur Rahman.

On the same day, a mobile court of RAB launched a raid at ‘Chan Sardar Dada Bari’ in city’s Chawkbazar.

RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam led the drive. Following the raid, the RAB mobile court jailed Erfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid for one year for keeping illegal walkie-talkies and liqour.

Later, they were sent to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.