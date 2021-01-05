HC issues travel ban on PK Halder’s mother, 24 others

The High Court has slapped travel ban on 25 people including Lilaboti Halder, mother of former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance PK Halder, in connection with embezzling and laundering money.

Halder was facing an allegation of embezzling Tk 10,000 crore taken from different financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and members of his family.

Others who are facing travel ban include– former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor SK Sur, former education secretary and incumbent chairman of International Leasing and Financial Servies Limited Nazrul Islam Khan and PK’s associate Uzzal Kumar Nandi.

The HC directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to interrogate the 25 people, if necessary.

A division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order following a petition on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by former chief justice Mustafa Kamal’s daughter Nashid Kamal and one Raziul Hasan, Samia Binte Mahbub, Md Tariqul Islam and Showkatur Rahman who are cheated by PK Halder.

The court set January 20 for passing further on order on the issue.

The government told the court that the process to issue a red alert by the INTERPOLE to arrest Halder is underway.

On December 1, a Dhaka Court issued a warrant for arrest of former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance PK Halder.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes issued the arrest warrant following a petition of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The order came hours after the High Court had expressed dissatisfaction with delay in arresting PK Halder who is fugitive abroad.

On October 21, the High Court directed law enforcement agencies to arrest alleged money launderer Proshanta Kumar Halder on his return from abroad.

The government had issued a travel ban on Halder on October 3 last year but he managed to go abroad. The HC had also directed Inspector General of Police and immigration authorities to create congenial atmosphere to allow PK Halder to come back home, asking the launderer to refund the money to the affected organisations.