‘Islamophobia in British politics’ CfBB’s Seminar on Friday, 8th January

London: 4th January 2021

Centre for British Bangladeshis (CfBB) is organising a virtual seminar on ‘Islamophobia in British politics’ on Friday the 8th January at 6.30pm. The CfBB’s Chair Dr. Jamal Uddin will host the meeting. Mr Mish Rahman, Labour Party NEC member, Cllr Jas Arhwal – leader of London Borough of Redbridge, Zara Mohammed, Assistant Secretary-General of MCB and Gurinder Singh Josan CBE, Labour Party NEC member and a trustee of ‘Hope Not Hate’ are amongst the speakers.

Dr. Jamal Uddin urged people to join the seminar and take part in this debate. In recent years, Islamophobia has become a useful tool for right-wing parties to mobilise electors or party members in many European nation-states. Many Muslims believe that Islamophobia in British politics has also somehow become a kind of ‘accepted racism’.

Please join the seminar at a Zoom platform:

ID: 3478091738 (password not required)

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3478091738

Please make sure you book your place using the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/islamophobia-within-the-british-political-spectrum-tickets-134713783553