SUST revealed the Life Secret of Corona Virus in Sylhet Region

Masud Al Razi, SUST Correspondent : The genome sequence of the corona virus in the Sylhet region has been unveiled by the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. By collecting samples from different areas of the Sylhet region, it has been possible to know about the speed, nature, spread, origin, and variety of mutations of this virus by taking 10 samples from the genetics of the Covid-19 virus.

The information was given at a press briefing organized by the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on Tuesday (January 5).

GM Noor Nabi Azad Jewel, a professor in the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, announced at a press briefing that genome sequencing was carried out by collecting coronavirus samples from different areas in 4 districts of the Sylhet Division to evaluate the speed, nature, spread, origin, and diversity of Covid-19 virus mutations. The gene sequencing of 10 samples from the exposed gene format (Sunamganj-5 and Habiganj-5) was submitted to the Global Influenza Sharing Initiative (GISAID) database, which was released on 31/12/2020. This will be helpful in discovering the type of corona virus that has spread in Bangladesh and in further research into the development of virus vaccines.

He added that a total of 79 mutations were found in the genome structure of the virus by analyzing the uncovered gene sequence. There are 47 mutations in protein levels, of which 6 mutations have never been found in any other country in the world. Besides, although 24 mutations were found in other countries it is new for Bangladesh, 17 mutations have already been found in Bangladesh. No UK mutant (P681H ) was found in the sample, but the same position is found in different mutations (P681R)). In the genome structure, Spike M1233I mutation is completely new, which has not been found anywhere before.

Head of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Md. Shamsul Haque Pradhan said, ‘As part of our research, we have been able to find out about these mutations. In the future, by studying these mutations and other changes, it will be possible to get a detailed idea about the nature and variety of the virus in Bangladesh. In addition, the work of unraveling the complete mystery of corona virus in the other two districts of Sylhet division is in full swing, through which it will be possible to determine the nature of the virus in the entire Sylhet division.

On the overall issue, Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed said, “We are proud of this research of teachers. Our university has been on the side of the people of the region since the beginning of the corona virus infection and our work will continue. One more machine has been procured so as not to disrupt corona detection activities and the purchase of a new machine for genome sequencing is in process.

It is to be noted that the Covid-19 Diagnosis Lab was set up in the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of the Faculty of Life Sciences with the self-funding of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology early in the Corona period to diagnose the Nobel Corona virus. So far 25 volunteers are working in this lab. In addition to diagnosing Covid-19, the team began research on the virus with funding from the SUST Research Center. As part of the study, they were able to unravel the mystery of the life of the corona virus in the Sylhet region. This will be useful in further research including knowing the type of corona virus that has spread in Bangladesh and to make vaccine for the virus.