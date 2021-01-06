Arson attack on buses: 178 BNP men get anticipatory bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to 178 leaders and activists of BNP in connection with the cases over the arson attacks on buses including two government staff buses and a BRTC double-decker bus in different parts of the city.

An HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani passed the order after hearing 36 petitions.

Jubo Dal vice-chairman Abdul Baten Shamim Rabiul Alam was among the accused.

The bail will remain in force till February 7 and during this period they have to surrender before the judicial court, said Barrister Kaisar Kamal, a counsel of the accused.

A number of buses were torched in separate places of the capital including Uttara, Kalabagan, Shahbagh, Motijheel and Paltan areas of the city on November 12 cantering the by election of Dhaka-18 constituency.

Separate cases were filed against the leaders and activists of BNP in connection with the incident.