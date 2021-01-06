BDR carnage: 9 condemned convicts seek acquittal

An appeal has been filed with the Appellate Division on behalf of nine condemned convicts of BDR carnage case seeking acquittal from the charges.

A total of 8,34,345-page appeal were submitted on Tuesday, the defense lawyer Aminul Islam confirmed on Wednesday.

The nine convicted are: Sepoy Kamal Mollah, Sepoy Abdul Mohit, Habildar Yusuf Ali, Sepoy Bazlur Rashid, Subedar Md Shahidur Rahman, Nayeb Subedar Fazlul Karim, Habildar ABM Anisuzzaman, Sepoy Md Moniruzzaman and Nayek Abu Sayeed Alam.

Lawyer Aminul said, “We can file another appeal on behalf of other accused within January 13 if the Chief Justice will permit.”