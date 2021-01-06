Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 17 more die, 978 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 17 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 7,687.

Another 978 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 518,898.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 118 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,544 samples.

Health authorities reported another 1,021 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 463,480.

Of the total sample tests, 6.29 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 15.71 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 89.32 percent patients have recovered, while 1.46 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.