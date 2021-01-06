Polls close in Georgia vote, US Senate in balance

Elections in the US state of Georgia that will decide control of the Senate are too close to call amid a nail-biting ballot count.

Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are neck and neck with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

US President-elect Joe Biden’s Democrats need to win both seats to gain full control of Congress.

The Republican party of outgoing President Donald Trump needs only to win one in order to retain the Senate.

Ms Loeffler is taking on Reverend Warnock and Mr Perdue is battling former filmmaker Jon Ossoff. All four candidates were in a dead heat with 85% of ballots counted from Georgia’s 159 counties, BBC reported.