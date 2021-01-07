28 more UK returnees put in quarantine in Sylhet

Twenty eight more UK returnees have been kept in institutional quarantine following the government’s rules after they landed at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport from London.

Earlier, the Biman flight (BG-202) carrying 34 passengers reached Sylhet airport at 9:20 am on Thursday from Heathrow Airport in London. Later, it departed Sylhet for Dhaka with the rest of the passengers.

Confirming the news, Hafiz Ahmed, manager of the airport, said they were taken to a Hotel in Sylhet city via several BRTC buses under strict arrangement.

Earlier on Monday, 42 UK returnees were put under institutional quarantine to curb the new strain of coronavirus.