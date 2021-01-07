Covid-19: Oxford vaccine rolled out to hundreds of GP sites in England

The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will be rolled out to hundreds of GP-run vaccination sites in local communities in England later.

As part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history, the aim is to offer jabs to most care home residents by the end of January.

By mid-February, the target is to vaccinate 13 million people in the top four priority groups.

More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer the jabs.

Another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.

It comes after the UK reported another 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the highest daily death toll since April.

And 62,322 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, the highest daily rise since mass testing began, BBC reported.