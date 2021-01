A fire that broke out at emergency unit of old building of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), is now under control.

Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Ershad Hossain said the fire originated in the first floor of the emergency unit at 1:45pm on Thursday.

Three firefighting units brought the blaze under control at 2:05pm.

The reason behind the fire could not be known yet, Ershad Hossainsaid.