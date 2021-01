A fire broke out at the Emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The fire originated around 2:00pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze at 2:20pm, he said.

However, neither the cause of the fire nor the extent of damage could be known so far.