Labour MP calls for Government to reassess vaccination priorities in light of pandemic BAME community statistics

In an Early Day Motion (EDM), signed by parliamentary colleagues from Labour, Liberal Democrats and SNP, Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum said:

“The mortality rate from Covid-19 among people of Black, African descent in English hospitals was 3.5 times higher when compared to rates among white British people;

“…people of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of death when compared to people of White British ethnicity…notes that 95% of doctors who have died were BAME;

“…that BAME communities should be prioritised for a vaccine rollout in addition to the other vulnerable groups and healthcare workers; and calls on the Government to amend its advice on priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination in order to reflect this.”

This EDM comes after statistics have consistently shown that those from ethnic minority backgrounds have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Apsana Begum MP has questioned the Health Secretary on the issue of vaccination priorities, as well as the Prime Minister on testing priorities.