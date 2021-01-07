Mokammel Hossain takes charge as secretary of civil aviation ministry

Md Mokammel Hossain has taken the charge as the new secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

A member of the 10 BCS administration cadre, Mokammel previously served as Additional Secretary (APD) in the Ministry of Public Administration before joining as Secretary, said in a press release.

Earlier on December 24, the Ministry of Public Administration appointed him as the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Former senior secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mohibul Haque has retired after completing his one year contract on January 5.

After taking charge, Mokammel Hossain met with the officials and employees of the ministry. The officers and employees of the Ministry and its subordinate departments / agencies congratulated the new Secretary.