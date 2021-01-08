Covid-19: UK sees highest daily toll of 1,325 deaths

A further 1,325 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test – the biggest figure reported on any day since the pandemic began.

It means there have been just short of 80,000 deaths by that measure – as another 68,053 new cases were recorded.

Public

It comes as a third Covid vaccine received emergency approval for use in the UK.

The government has pre-ordered 17 million doses of the jab, made by US firm Moderna.

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs in being approved, with close to 1.5 million people now vaccinated in the UK.

Dr William Welfare Health England (PHE) said the number of deaths would “continue to rise until we stop the spread”., Covid-19 response director at PHE, said: “Each life lost to this virus is a tragedy, but sadly we can expect the death toll to continue to rise until we stop the spread.

“Approximately one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and could be spreading it without realising it.

“To protect our loved ones it is essential we all stay at home where possible. This will reduce new infections, ease the pressure on the NHS and save lives.”

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the spread of Covid in the capital was now “out of control”, as he declared a “major incident”.

This means the emergency services and hospitals cannot guarantee their normal level of response, and allows special arrangements to be implemented.

Friday’s figures show 31,624 coronavirus patients were in UK hospitals on Wednesday, 46% above the peak during the first wave last year.

And 619,941 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 09:00 GMT – also a new record.