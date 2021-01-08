IGP warns cops on wrongdoing



Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has warned members of Bangladesh Police that stern action would be taken if anyone is involved in misdeed.

He made the comment while addressing at annual general meeting of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday morning.

“I don’t expect any more news in the media about the brutality of police,” said Benazir.

The IGP further said that they are working towards that goal.

He said, “Our country is moving forward in all sectors, including economy. We need purity in all cases to uphold the ongoing progress of the country. So we want to start the cleansing campaign from inside our own house.”

Benazir said, “We are trying to clean our house first to get rid of corruption. We will continue this campaign.”

Director General of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, CRAB president Abul Khayer and secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, were also present at the meeting.