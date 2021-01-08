Schoolgirl Anushka murder: 10-day remand sought for Fardin

Police on Friday sought a 10-day remand for Iftekhar Fardin Dihan, the lone accused in a case filed over the murder of an O level student of Mastermind School after rape in Kalabagan area of the capital.

A remand petition has been submitted to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court to this end.

Earlier, Md Al Amin, father of the victims, filed the case with Kalabagan Police Station on Thursday night.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that Fardin tricked his daughter to go to his flat and raped her when his family members were not home.

Due to rape, the victim bled profusely and was unconscious. Fardin then took her to hospital to deflect blame, the victim’s father alleged.

Sajjadur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramna division, said that they have to wait for the forensic report to be ensured whether the girl was raped before killing.

Anushka Amin Arna, daughter of Al Amin, was killed following gang-rape at Kalabagan by Iftekhar Fardin Dihan and some of his friends on Thursday afternoon.

Kalabagan police arrested four rapists, including main accused in the incident Dihan, immediately after the incident.

Later, Iftekhar Fardin Dihan submitted confessional statement to police.

Mohammad Sharif, brother-in-law of the deceased, told the Daily Sun that Anushka, an O level student of Mastermind School, was going to a coaching centre from her residence at Kalabagan at noon.

At that time, one of her girl friends called her and took to Dolphin Lane.

The prime culprit Fardin and his three friends forcibly took her to a residence and raped her one after another, he said.

Seeing her condition serious, the four fled.

Local people took her to Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared her dead, said Sharif.