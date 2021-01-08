Snake venom worth Tk 85 crore seized, 5 arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized snake venom worth Tk 85 crore and arrested five smugglers from Dhaka’s Rampura police station area on Friday noon.

The identities of the arrestees could not be known yet.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of law enforcers carried out a drive at Chowdhury Para Lohar Gate area under Rampura police station and arrested them with snake venom

The arrestees are supposedly members of an international snake venom smuggling racket, said Imran Khan, Senior Assistant Director (ASP) of Legal and Media Wing in RAB-4.

Earlier on December 25, six members of an international snake venom smuggling racket were arrested.