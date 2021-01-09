7,317 people killed in accidents in 2020

A total of 7,317 people were killed and 9,021 others injured in 5,397 road, railway and waterway accidents across the country in 2020.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers’ welfare platform, disclosed the matter in a press conference held in front of Jatiya Press Club on Saturday morning. The report was made based on news published in daily national and local news papers and online news portals.

Of them, 4,891 road accidents claimed the lives of 6,686 people and 8,600 others injured while 318 people were killed and 79 others injured in 323 railway accidents and 183 accidents on waterways left 313 people dead, and 342 others injured and 317 more missing.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, general secretary of the organisation, commented that reckless driving, risky overtaking, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, and lack of awareness among road users are mainly responsible for the road crashes.