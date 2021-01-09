Covid-19 immunity may lasts for years: Study

A new study revealed that the Covid-19 patients who recovered from the disease may have strong immunity from the coronavirus eight months after infection.

The study shows immune cells primed to fight the coronavirus should persist for a long time after someone is vaccinated or recovers from infection, said a report of MIT Technology Review.

The result is an encouraging sign that the authors interpret to mean immunity to the virus probably lasts for many years, and it should alleviate fears that the covid-19 vaccine would require repeated booster shots to protect against the disease and finally get the pandemic under control.

“There was a lot of concern originally that this virus might not induce much memory,” says Shane Crotty, a researcher at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California and a coauthor of the new paper. “Instead, the immune memory looks quite good.”

The study, published on January 6 in Science, contrasts with earlier findings that suggested covid-19 immunity could be short-lived, putting millions who’ve already recovered at risk of reinfection.