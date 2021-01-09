SUST BBA Alumni Association Gets New Body

SUST Correspondent : Business Administration Alumni Association of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology has formed a new executive committee comprising alumni of the Department of Business Administration. Chowdhury Muhammad Riazuzzaman, a student of the (4th batch), is the president, and Dr. Md. Ashraful Ferdous Chowdhury, (5th batch) was made the general secretary of the 31-member committee.

The names of the new committee members for the year 2020-21 were announced at the general meeting of the Alumni Association on Saturday (January 9).

The Committee is composed of Jalal Uddin Imran Hossain Sabuj as Vice President, Rashed Sarwar Russell, Sohail Rana Bhuiyan, and Tapash Shil as Joint Secretary.

The other members of the committee are Treasurer Jyotish Ranjan Das, Assistant Treasurer Ashraful Alam, Organizing Secretary Golam Rabbi Anik, Assistant Organizing Secretary Hirak Dutta Dipu, Office Secretary Md. Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Office Secretary Abdul Malek, Publicity and Publication Secretary Kazi Rakin, Assistant Publicity and Publication Secretary Abul Hasan Mollah, Information and Technology Secretary Syed Tahmim Islam Ramim, Assistant Information and Technology Secretary Reza Nurtaz Zaman Shuvo, Culture Secretary Morshedul Hasan Kabir, Assistant Culture Secretary Sangeeta Sarkar, Sports Secretary Nowroz Nur Shakib, Assistant Sports Secretary Saiful Islam.

President of the newly elected committee Chowdhury Muhammad Riazuzzaman and Secretary Dr. Md. Ashraful Ferdous Chowdhury said our aim is to make the Alumni Association dynamic. They hoped that the role of the Alumni Association would be further expanded through the various charitable activities of the Department, as in the past.