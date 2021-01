A two-seater training aircraft crash landed and nose-dived at Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi on Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place around 3:00pm and the on-boarding instructor and a trainee pilot escaped serious injuries.

Airport security supervisor Abdul Matin confirming the matter said, “It was an aircraft of Galaxy Flying Academy.”

The aircraft has been damaged. Flying Academy officials were looking into whether a technical fault or pilot error was to blame, he added.